Area history, Jan. 24, 2017
In 1917, members of the Champaign County Automobile Trade Association were to hold their annual show March 1, 2 and 3 at the old University Armory. Twenty dealers were to have exhibits on the floor, and not fewer than 60 cars were to be shown.
