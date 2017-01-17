And Petrella makes 8

He starts there Jan. 30. Petrella has been in his current job for a year, providing coverage for newspapers in the Quad Cities, Decatur, Carbondale, Bloomington, Charleston-Mattoon and Munster, Indiana, which is in the Chicagoland area. He's a native of the Chicago suburb of Lombard, and still has family there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.