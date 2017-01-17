Alleged burglar charged with felony

An Urbana man already in jail for an attempted burglary that allegedly happened earlier this month has been charged with residential burglary. The state's attorney's office on Tuesday filed two additional counts against Kamareion Barber, 21, of the 800 block of East Oakland Avenue, after the state crime lab recently informed the Urbana police department that fingerprints lifted from an Urbana apartment on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.