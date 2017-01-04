1 year for man who admitted carrying gun into club

A Champaign man who admitted he carried a gun into an Urbana nightclub about a year ago has been sentenced to a year in prison. Jansen McNeal, 22, of the 900 block of Pomona Drive pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to a single count of unlawful use of weapons, admitting that on Feb. 19 he brought a gun inside the Canopy Club, 708 Goodwin Ave., where a rap/hip-hop artist was performing.

