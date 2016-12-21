Woman dies after being hit crossing the street
Police said the woman appeared to have been crossing the street at the intersection of West Bradley and North Willis Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle heading east on Bradley. The woman was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.
