Wheelchair-bound teen faces unclear road to recovery

Sunday Dec 18

As Daytreon Pettis wakes up to a sixth day in the Champaign County Jail, the teenage woman he's accused of shooting remains confined to a wheelchair, a bullet still lodged near her spine. It's been 45 days since Jamona Collier could move her legs.

