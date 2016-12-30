Urbana mayoral candidates wrangle ove...

Urbana mayoral candidates wrangle over crime data

With 60 days to go until the Feb. 28 primary, mayoral candidate Diane Marlin and Mayor Laurel Prussing are butting heads over their previous work on policing and crime. Marlin, a city council member, submitted a letter to the editor Thursday to The News-Gazette, accusing Prussing of incorrectly reporting a 50 percent to 70 percent reduction in violent crime during her 12 years as mayor.

Urbana, IL

