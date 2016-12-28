Urbana felon who had loaded gun given 5 years
An Urbana man who admitted having a loaded gun on him in Urbana about three months ago has been sentenced to five years in prison. Pierre Renfro, 29, of the 1100 block of South Lanore Drive pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC