Urbana felon who had loaded gun given...

Urbana felon who had loaded gun given 5 years

19 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

An Urbana man who admitted having a loaded gun on him in Urbana about three months ago has been sentenced to five years in prison. Pierre Renfro, 29, of the 1100 block of South Lanore Drive pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

