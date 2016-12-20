Urbana council OKs sanctuary-city des...

Urbana council OKs sanctuary-city designation

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The News-Gazette

The Urbana City Council on Monday night approved a resolution that will officially designate Urbana as a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The vote was witnessed by a packed room and received a round of applause.

