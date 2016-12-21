UI trustee panel OKs extension for med-school consultant

University of Illinois officials on Tuesday approved the extension of a $1.3 million consulting contract for the new Carle Illinois College of Medicine and a $500,000 land purchase to expand the UI's regional medical campus in Peoria. The UI will acquire nearly 3 acres of land for the College of Medicine in Peoria, part of the UI Chicago College of Medicine, under an agreement approved by the board of trustees' three-member executive committee.

