Trio facing drug charges after raid on Rantoul house
Three Rantoul men have been charged with drug offenses after police found cocaine and cannabis Thursday at the house where they were staying. Trayon Parker, 24, Fate Young, 24, and Dequanta Wooten, 26, all of the 1600 block of Short Street, were arrested following a raid of their house by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC