Trio facing drug charges after raid on Rantoul house

Three Rantoul men have been charged with drug offenses after police found cocaine and cannabis Thursday at the house where they were staying. Trayon Parker, 24, Fate Young, 24, and Dequanta Wooten, 26, all of the 1600 block of Short Street, were arrested following a raid of their house by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.

