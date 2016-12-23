Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 23, 2016

Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 23, 2016

Friday Dec 23 Read more: The News-Gazette

A little bit of local history and a lot more about restaurants in this week's holiday edition of the mailbag. Readers wanted to know when Champaign went "dry," whether the Boneyard Creek was responsible for the community's settlement and early development, and whether there really was a plan to put light rail in Champaign-Urbana.

Urbana, IL

