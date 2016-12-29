State's 'tampon tax' going away Sunday
Come Sunday, the tax on feminine hygiene products in Illinois will decrease, the result of state legislators ditching the so-called "tampon tax" in a move lauded for helping the area's low- income women and furthering gender equity. In Illinois, and the majority of the country, products such as tampons and menstrual pads are taxed as luxury items.
