State grants to help extend Kickapoo Rail Trail, add amenities

Two more state grants announced Wednesday will extend construction of the Kickapoo Rail Trail through a part of St. Joseph and also allow for development of trail amenities at the nearby Kolb Park. Also Wednesday, Champaign County Forest Preserve District officials said they have nearly closed a $380,000 funding gap for construction of the first phase of the 24.5-mile recreation trail linking Urbana and Kickapoo State Park in Vermilion County.

