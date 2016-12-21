Snow and ice removal ordinance in effect for Urbana districts
The Urbana Public Works Department has announced that the city's sidewalk snow and ice removal ordinance is in effect for the Downtown, University, and South Philo Road snow removal districts. Under the ordinance, public sidewalks must be cleared of ice and snow by the adjacent property owners within 24 hours of the Public Works Director's declaration.
