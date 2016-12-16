Search on for Urbana beating suspects
About 9:30 a.m., police were called to the 1300 block of South Lierman Avenue for a report of a home invasion. Investigator Duane Smith said officers learned that the ex-boyfriend of the female resident and a friend of his entered the unlocked home and apparently attacked the woman's current boyfriend, who was in bed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov 26
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov 24
|Jobart
|4
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC