Police investigating link between two armed robberies

Champaign County sheriff's deputies and Urbana police are investigating a link between armed robberies that occurred at two Circle K gas stations about two hours apart early Tuesday. At 1:36 a.m., a man approached a female clerk who was outside the station at 407 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, stocking merchandise, displayed a gun and forced her into the store.

