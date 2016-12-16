Man charged with arson in Vermilion C...

Man charged with arson in Vermilion County standoff

The young man involved in a domestic disturbance south of Danville on Tuesday has been arrested and charged with arson. Caleb Emory, 23, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday as he was released from Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and has been charged with one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony, according to a news release from Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.

