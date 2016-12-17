Local developer explains issues with Urbana hotel

Local businessman Paul Tatman said he had looked at a variety of uses for the 93-year-old hotel building in downtown Urbana before giving up. Among his ideas for the hotel, which began in 1923 as the Urbana-Lincoln and was mostly recently known as the Urbana Landmark Hotel, were: apartments, a senior living center, married student housing, a hotel and even an Asian cultural center.

