Jim Dey: Jury finds mom guilty of 'parental kidnapping'
A federal jury deliberated less than two hours Tuesday before finding an Urbana woman guilty of taking her young daughter to Canada to avoid complying with a judge's order granting sole custody to her former husband. U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce, who presided over a weeklong trial at the federal courthouse in Urbana, scheduled an April 24 sentencing hearing for Sarah Nixon, 48, who has been in custody since she was arrested crossing the U.S./Canada border in September 2015.
