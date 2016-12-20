Jim Dey: Jury finds mom guilty of 'pa...

Jim Dey: Jury finds mom guilty of 'parental kidnapping'

Tuesday Dec 20

A federal jury deliberated less than two hours Tuesday before finding an Urbana woman guilty of taking her young daughter to Canada to avoid complying with a judge's order granting sole custody to her former husband. U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce, who presided over a weeklong trial at the federal courthouse in Urbana, scheduled an April 24 sentencing hearing for Sarah Nixon, 48, who has been in custody since she was arrested crossing the U.S./Canada border in September 2015.

