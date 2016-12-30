Hearing delayed for man involved in Vermilion County standoff

As state police continue to investigate a Vermilion County sheriff deputy's shooting of 23-year-old Caleb Emory, the state's attorney's office asked Thursday for a delay in Emory's preliminary hearing on charges of arson. Sgt. Matt Boerwinkle with the state police said Thursday that the agency's investigation into the incident has not been completed, leading to the request for more time by Vermilion County Assistant State's Attorney Aadam Alikhan.

