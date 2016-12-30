Hearing delayed for man involved in Vermilion County standoff
As state police continue to investigate a Vermilion County sheriff deputy's shooting of 23-year-old Caleb Emory, the state's attorney's office asked Thursday for a delay in Emory's preliminary hearing on charges of arson. Sgt. Matt Boerwinkle with the state police said Thursday that the agency's investigation into the incident has not been completed, leading to the request for more time by Vermilion County Assistant State's Attorney Aadam Alikhan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC