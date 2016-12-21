'He ignored the good works of the church'
A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to burgling a church that helped him and battering his girlfriend's newborn has been sentenced to eight years in prison for those crimes. The offenses were the first felony convictions for James Pelham, 24, who had been living with the girlfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
