Gas leaks clog traffic in C-U

Gas leaks clog traffic in C-U

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Urbana firefighters and utility workers at the scene of a gas leak at the intersection of East Crystal Lake Drive and Cunningham Avenue in Urbana Thursday Dec. 29, 2016. In Champaign, Neil Street was closed between Green and William and John Street was closed from Randolph to Neil about 1 p.m. It was reported at 11 a.m. As of noon, both departments and the utility company are still on scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
News Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Anti-Flower C... 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,643 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,284

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC