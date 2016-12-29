Gas leaks clog traffic in C-U
Urbana firefighters and utility workers at the scene of a gas leak at the intersection of East Crystal Lake Drive and Cunningham Avenue in Urbana Thursday Dec. 29, 2016. In Champaign, Neil Street was closed between Green and William and John Street was closed from Randolph to Neil about 1 p.m. It was reported at 11 a.m. As of noon, both departments and the utility company are still on scene.
