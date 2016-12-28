Ex-employee charged with theft from U...

Ex-employee charged with theft from Urbana store

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A former employee of an Urbana auto-parts store was charged Wednesday with felony theft after it was discovered he allegedly used another employee's charge account to buy items. Jeremy Larson, 30, who listed an address in the 400 block of East High Street, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the theft of $1,021 worth of merchandise from Advance Auto Parts, 110 N. Vine St. The charge alleges that between Nov. 13 and Monday, Larson, a former employee of the store, made 18 purchases using another employee's charge account, signing that man's name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
News Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Anti-Flower C... 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,322 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,774

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC