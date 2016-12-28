Ex-employee charged with theft from Urbana store

A former employee of an Urbana auto-parts store was charged Wednesday with felony theft after it was discovered he allegedly used another employee's charge account to buy items. Jeremy Larson, 30, who listed an address in the 400 block of East High Street, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the theft of $1,021 worth of merchandise from Advance Auto Parts, 110 N. Vine St. The charge alleges that between Nov. 13 and Monday, Larson, a former employee of the store, made 18 purchases using another employee's charge account, signing that man's name.

