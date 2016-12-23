Champaign teen admits robbery of man leaving bus

A Champaign teen prosecuted as an adult for an armed robbery that happened last summer has pleaded guilty to a lesser offense. State's Attorney Julia Rietz agreed to seek no more than 10 years in prison for Trevon Howard, 17, who listed an address in the 3200 block of Sylvan Drive, when he is sentenced Jan. 25. Howard pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated robbery in connection with an Aug. 18 incident that happened with an Urbana man.

