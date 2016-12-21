Champaign County officials: No official sanctuary designation here
As the University of Illinois and the city of Urbana debated whether to become sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants, several observers suggested that Champaign County already had that designation. County Sheriff Dan Walsh did refuse to cooperate with a federal program aimed at detaining suspected illegal immigrants who had been arrested on other grounds, arguing that federal courts had ruled that practice unconstitutional.
