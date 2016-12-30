Area history, Dec. 30, 2016
In 1916, E.V. Kirby returned from Indianapolis, where he made arrangements for the installation of another charging station at the Kirby garage in Urbana to care for the storage battery service of his company. The Kirbys were much crowded that winter by the receipt of winter shipments of Fords, and all available space in Urbana had been leased to care for the cars on hand.
