Area history, Dec. 29, 2016
In 1916, sharing the fate of many other Christmas toys, the Lake Shore streetcar line's Christmas present, a shiny new car, was in the repair shop. The car jumped the tracks between Market and Race streets in Urbana, ran through the shrubbery of Crystal Lake Park and stopped after snapping off a pole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC