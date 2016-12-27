Area history, Dec. 27, 2016

Area history, Dec. 27, 2016

In 1916, A.W. Snyder of Urbana received a message that his son, Frank, had been shot and killed inTampa, Fla. But the grief of the family was turned to joy when the family received a telegram from their son, dated in Orlando, Fla., that he was feeling fine and would write later.

