5 years for woman who admitted robbing elderly man

An Urbana woman who admitted robbing an elderly man of cash in southeast Urbana has been sentenced to five years in prison. Lavonne Lynch-Moore, 47, who listed an address in the 1200 block of South Vine Street, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to robbery, admitting that on Nov. 2 she took cash from a now 79-year-old Urbana man outside a store in the 1800 block of South Philo Road.

