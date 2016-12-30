5 years for woman who admitted robbin...

5 years for woman who admitted robbing elderly man

10 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

An Urbana woman who admitted robbing an elderly man of cash in southeast Urbana has been sentenced to five years in prison. Lavonne Lynch-Moore, 47, who listed an address in the 1200 block of South Vine Street, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to robbery, admitting that on Nov. 2 she took cash from a now 79-year-old Urbana man outside a store in the 1800 block of South Philo Road.

