2 sentenced to 7 years for role in di...

2 sentenced to 7 years for role in dismemberment

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The News-Gazette

Two men who admitted they took part last spring in planning to dismember a woman who died of a drug overdose are headed to prison for seven years. Randale Banks and Reginald Logan are eligible for day-for-day good time, and with credit for 244 days already served in jail, they could be free in less than three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
News Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Anti-Flower C... 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,522

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC