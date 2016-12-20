12 candidates for Parkland board may ...

12 candidates for Parkland board may be most ever

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The News-Gazette

An even dozen people, 11 of them from Champaign County, have filed to be on the April 4 ballot as candidates for four seats on the Parkland College Board of Trustees. Monday was the last day to file a petition of candidacy to appear on the ballot, and two more contenders - Richard Taylor and Kathleen Robbins, both of Champaign - joined what already was an unusually large field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov 26 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov 24 Jobart 4
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
News Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Anti-Flower C... 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,345 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,172

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC