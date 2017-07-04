New Upper Sandusky police chief to be...

New Upper Sandusky police chief to be sworn in

Upper Sandusky Police Capt. Dan Ross will take the oath of office as police chief at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday during the City Council meeting.

