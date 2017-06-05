Volunteers needed in Tiffin for Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure
An annual scenic tour of Ohio that brings in visitors from all across the country is set to begin in two weeks. The local chamber of commerce is planning multiple events to hold that day, but they need a lot of volunteers to make it happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Kathern Aulbry (Dec '10)
|May 25
|DigBickBob
|13
|Hannah Doty
|May 21
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Kara webster (Sep '16)
|May 18
|lmao
|3
|adam luxon
|May 11
|tater
|1
|Terry Rice?
|Apr '17
|interested in him
|1
|tell me about this guy
|Apr '17
|ihearthings
|1
|Melanie Schiefer
|Apr '17
|Jason
|72
Find what you want!
Search Upper Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC