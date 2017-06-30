Poppy time
Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 83 is partnering with A&A Grocery and Kimmel Corporation, all of Upper Sandusky, to feed 100 Wyandot County children in a unique way this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chief-Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Found Deceased In Bucyrus Motel (Nov '10)
|Jun 30
|nick
|5
|does anyone know karl frizzell (Jul '10)
|Jun 17
|scott
|9
|Judge Kathern Aulbry (Dec '10)
|May '17
|DigBickBob
|13
|Hannah Doty
|May '17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Kara webster (Sep '16)
|May '17
|lmao
|3
|adam luxon
|May '17
|tater
|1
|Terry Rice?
|Apr '17
|interested in him
|1
Find what you want!
Search Upper Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC