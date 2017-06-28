Lottery millionaire arrested on drug ...

Lottery millionaire arrested on drug possession charges

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: TheCourier.com

A Seattle, Washington, man who won a Mega Millions jackpot last year was arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic accident near Upper Sandusky Sunday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Upper Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anyone know karl frizzell (Jul '10) Jun 17 scott 9
Judge Kathern Aulbry (Dec '10) May '17 DigBickBob 13
Hannah Doty May '17 ConcernedCitizen 1
Kara webster (Sep '16) May '17 lmao 3
adam luxon May '17 tater 1
Terry Rice? Apr '17 interested in him 1
tell me about this guy Apr '17 ihearthings 1
See all Upper Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Upper Sandusky Forum Now

Upper Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Upper Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Upper Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,846 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC