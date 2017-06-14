1,500 cyclists will use fairgrounds as starting, finish lines
The Hancock County Fairgrounds will serve as the starting and finish lines for the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure , kicking off Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Kathern Aulbry (Dec '10)
|May 25
|DigBickBob
|13
|Hannah Doty
|May 21
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Kara webster (Sep '16)
|May 18
|lmao
|3
|adam luxon
|May '17
|tater
|1
|Terry Rice?
|Apr '17
|interested in him
|1
|tell me about this guy
|Apr '17
|ihearthings
|1
|Melanie Schiefer
|Apr '17
|Jason
|72
Find what you want!
Search Upper Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC