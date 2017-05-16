Tuesday, May 16, 2017

For the first time in his tenure as mayor, Upper Sandusky Mayor Scott Washburn gave a key to the city award to an entire program Sunday. Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools' music department received the award at the high school's annual spring band and choir concert.

