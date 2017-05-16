Tuesday, May 16, 2017
For the first time in his tenure as mayor, Upper Sandusky Mayor Scott Washburn gave a key to the city award to an entire program Sunday. Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools' music department received the award at the high school's annual spring band and choir concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chief-Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adam luxon
|May 11
|tater
|1
|Terry Rice?
|Apr 24
|interested in him
|1
|tell me about this guy
|Apr 21
|ihearthings
|1
|Kara webster (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Had her
|2
|Melanie Schiefer
|Apr 17
|Jason
|72
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Toby K
|13
Find what you want!
Search Upper Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC