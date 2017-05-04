Service day
Upper Sandusky seniors and juniors who attend Sentinel Vocational Center, Tiffin, recently painted the storage shed and restrooms at Water Tower Park on the career center's day of community service, during which all Sentinel students give back to their hometowns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chief-Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terry Rice?
|Apr 24
|interested in him
|1
|tell me about this guy
|Apr 21
|ihearthings
|1
|Kara webster (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Had her
|2
|Melanie Schiefer
|Apr 17
|Jason
|72
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Toby K
|13
|Bryan Swerlein
|Feb '17
|Humpty Dumpty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Upper Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC