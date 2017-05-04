Service day

Upper Sandusky seniors and juniors who attend Sentinel Vocational Center, Tiffin, recently painted the storage shed and restrooms at Water Tower Park on the career center's day of community service, during which all Sentinel students give back to their hometowns.

