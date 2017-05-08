Rhett William Mullholand
An Upper Sandusky man was sentenced to more than four years in prison on burglary charges Monday in Wyandot County Common Pleas Court. Zachary D. Young, 19, was sentenced to four and a half years on three counts of burglary and two counts of grand theft, all third-degree felonies.
