Two vying for municipal judgea s post

By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER UPPER SANDUSKY - Two Republican attorneys, James Gucker of 5855 Wyandot County Highway 2, McCutchenville, and James Ruhlen of 430 W. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, will vie for their party's nomination for judge of Upper Sandusky Municipal Court in the May 2 primary.

