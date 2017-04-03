Bellefontaine man sent to prison for assaulting his friend
Eight defendants were sentenced and two pleaded guilty before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Eric Grissom, 32, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for two counts of trafficking in cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine, and a community control violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Schiefer
|Apr 1
|Dave
|69
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar 11
|Toby K
|13
|Bryan Swerlein
|Feb '17
|Humpty Dumpty
|3
|Children
|Feb '17
|Mad momma
|1
|Downtown parking on agenda
|Feb '17
|Zoe Regen
|1
|Varney
|Feb '17
|Chris
|3
Find what you want!
Search Upper Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC