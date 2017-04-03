Bellefontaine man sent to prison for ...

Bellefontaine man sent to prison for assaulting his friend

Eight defendants were sentenced and two pleaded guilty before Assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Eric Grissom, 32, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for two counts of trafficking in cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine, and a community control violation.

