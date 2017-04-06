April snow showers expected in region
A vigorous early-spring storm system forecast to bring heavy rain to the Toledo area overnight, and today could end with some accumulating snow late today and early Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, accumulations weren't expected to be enough in Toledo to warrant shoveling, but forecasters said several inches might fall to the city's southwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Schiefer
|Apr 1
|Dave
|69
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar 11
|Toby K
|13
|Bryan Swerlein
|Feb '17
|Humpty Dumpty
|3
|Children
|Feb '17
|Mad momma
|1
|Downtown parking on agenda
|Feb '17
|Zoe Regen
|1
|Varney
|Feb '17
|Chris
|3
Find what you want!
Search Upper Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC