April snow showers expected in region

A vigorous early-spring storm system forecast to bring heavy rain to the Toledo area overnight, and today could end with some accumulating snow late today and early Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, accumulations weren't expected to be enough in Toledo to warrant shoveling, but forecasters said several inches might fall to the city's southwest.

