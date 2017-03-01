Rep. Goodman to host office hours in ...

Rep. Goodman to host office hours in Upper

The office hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Upper Sandusky Community Library, 301 N. Sandusky Ave. No appointment is necessary. "I'm honored to represent the people of the 87th House District," Goodman said in a written statement.

