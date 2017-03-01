Rep. Goodman to host office hours in Upper
The office hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Upper Sandusky Community Library, 301 N. Sandusky Ave. No appointment is necessary. "I'm honored to represent the people of the 87th House District," Goodman said in a written statement.
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Schiefer
|Tue
|Renee Mason
|29
|Bryan Swerlein
|Feb 18
|Humpty Dumpty
|3
|Children
|Feb 18
|Mad momma
|1
|Downtown parking on agenda
|Feb 6
|Zoe Regen
|1
|Varney
|Feb 4
|Chris
|3
|Judge Kathern Aulbry (Dec '10)
|Feb 1
|Doug
|12
|Upper Sandusky Music Thread
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|1
