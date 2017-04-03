Mansfield's 'Shawshank Redemption' trail adds another stop, this one in the Virgin Islands
"Shawshank Redemption" fans, who flock to north-central Ohio by the thousands to see where their favorite movie was made, will have to book a flight for the latest stop on the film trail. A 15th stop on Destination Mansfield's popular Shawshank Trail was recently added, on St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the final scene in the movie was filmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Schiefer
|19 hr
|Bridgett Smith Upper
|70
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar 11
|Toby K
|13
|Bryan Swerlein
|Feb '17
|Humpty Dumpty
|3
|Children
|Feb '17
|Mad momma
|1
|Downtown parking on agenda
|Feb '17
|Zoe Regen
|1
|Varney
|Feb '17
|Chris
|3
Find what you want!
Search Upper Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC