Kayaker found drowned on Sandusky River
They say a family member called authorities to report that William "Mike" Shanaberger, 47, was long overdue from a kayak trip on the Sandusky River. He'd been dropped off at Harrison Smith Park in Upper Sandusky and planned to kayak to Seneca County near McCuchenville.
