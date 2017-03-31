John Greer Hunter: 1939-2017

John Greer Hunter, called "Judge" long after his 23-year tenure on the Wyandot County Common Pleas bench, whose courtroom was used in the film The Shawshank Redemption , died Monday in Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky. He was 78. He had pneumonia, his wife, Laura Jane Hunter, said.

