John Greer Hunter: 1939-2017
John Greer Hunter, called "Judge" long after his 23-year tenure on the Wyandot County Common Pleas bench, whose courtroom was used in the film The Shawshank Redemption , died Monday in Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky. He was 78. He had pneumonia, his wife, Laura Jane Hunter, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
