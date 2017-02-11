Woman found dead in Upper Sandusky
The Upper Sandusky Police Department, Wyandot County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a report of a woman found dead in a house in Upper Sandusky on Thursday, according to the Daily Chief-Union newspaper.
