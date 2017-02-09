Two file for judgea s position

Two Republican attorneys, James R. Gucker of 5855 Wyandot County Highway 2, McCutchenville, and James M. Ruhlen of 430 W. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, will vie for the party nomination for judge of Upper Sandusky Municipal Court in the May 2 primary.

