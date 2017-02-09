Light snow possible Wednesday
Just hours after a record high and thunderstorms, snow showers are tracking toward Ohio. Light snow is possible Wednesday along and south of US 24. Snow may accumulate on the grass and elevated surfaces across our southern counties this afternoon and evening.
